GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday after police released video of an officer shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya.

The demonstrators called for justice for Lyoya, saying the officer used excessive force and saying he should be arrested.

The demonstrators started in Rosa Parks Circle, where they chanted Lyoya’s name, around 5 p.m. They carried signs that said things like “no justice, no peace, no racist police.”

After a moment of silence for Lyoya, the crowd marched down Monroe Center to Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters, the entrance of which was blocked by concrete barriers topped with chain-link fencing.

Protesters have marched to the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters. The crowd is growing.



They're chanting "Justice for Patrick!"



"How many more of our children are they gonna kill?" others shout. pic.twitter.com/50sdjDjSbt — Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) April 13, 2022

A few businesses on Monroe Center boarded up their windows earlier Wednesday. Some had messages of support for Lyoya.

Protesters gather near Rosa Parks Circle on April 13, 2022.

Some businesses in downtown Grand Rapids have covered up their windows with displays reading “Patrick Lyoya.”

A forklift operator moves concrete barriers closer to the entrance of GRPD headquarters.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, GRPD released four different angles of the shooting. It shows the officer pull Lyoya over. There was then a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. The officer, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, ultimately shot him once in the head, killing him.

Lyoya was an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. So is his close friend Jimmy Barwan, who wondered after seeing the video why the officer drew his gun.

“They got somebody on the ground; they got somebody on the ground already sleeping. Why couldn’t you just handcuff him or something,” Barwan told News 8 separately from the protest. “Yes, I understand there was a Taser and I know all that stuff, but why not use any other legal force, you could’ve called for backup, anything.

“Why shoot him? Why kill him?” he continued. “What did he do to deserve that? And he was unarmed, no gun.”

—News 8’s Byron Tollefson and Jacqueline Francis contributed to this report.