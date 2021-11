A demonstration in Grand Rapids Saturday protested the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A small protest was held in Grand Rapids Saturday following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

A crowd protesting the verdict gathered by Rosa Parks Circle Saturday before marching down Breonna Taylor Way.

Rittenhouse was on trial for the fatal shootings of two men and injuring a third during protects in Kenosha last summer. A Wisconsin jury found him not guilty of all charges Friday.

Protests were held in several other cities nationwide.