GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former site of Charley’s Crab in Grand Rapids may be demolished.

A demolition permit for the building at 63 Market Ave. near Fulton Street has been applied for but has not yet been approved, a spokesperson for the city of Grand Rapids told News 8. The spokesperson said the city is waiting for confirmation that utilities have been shut off inside the condemned building, where a fire broke out in 2022, before issuing the permit.

The defunct Charley’s Crab in Grand Rapids. (Nov. 29, 2023)

Charley’s Crab closed in May of 2020. At the time, employees told News 8 the pandemic was a major factor for the closure.

It had served seafood to the Grand Rapids area for almost four decades, after it was opened in 1982 by Chuck Meur, who would later disappear in 1993 while boating in the Bermuda Triangle.

When it closed it was owned by Houston-based juggernaut Landry’s Inc., while the land belonged to DeVos-owned RDV.

“We continue to be excited by the community’s visioning work for sites along the riverfront, including the potential for 63 Market SW,” RDV spokesperson Nick Wasmiller said in a statement to Crain’s Grand Rapids Business, News 8’s partner. “We are exploring opportunities for development and will share additional details as they become available.”

63 Market Ave. is close to the site of the planned amphitheater, located just across US-131 along the Grand River.