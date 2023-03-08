Crews work on demolishing the former site of The Orbit Room in Grand Rapids. (March 8, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Demolition is underway for the building that used to house The Orbit Room, a former club in Grand Rapids.

The iconic club offered concerts, comedy acts and other entertainment for decades. Located near the intersection of the East Beltline and 28th Street, The Orbit Room closed in 2018.

When it closed in 2018, a former employee told News 8 the late owner, Don Dorshimer, had blazed a trail for the entrainment industry in the region.

“They pretty much started something that really wasn’t done in West Michigan at all,” the employee told News 8 at the time.

FILE – A file photo of The Orbit Room in Grand Rapids.

Before it shut down, The Orbit Room faced growing competition and was the scene for multiple shootings and fights.

It’s not yet known what will happen with the space once the demolition is complete.