GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Community gardens across West Michigan have seen a rise in demand for gardening plots over the past two years.

The Hillcrest Community Garden in Grand Rapids’ Fulton Heights neighborhood already has a waitlist of 50 people for this growing season. Community gardens provide a variety of plots sizes that can be reserved. Renters grow everything from vegetables and fruits to perennial blooms. The Hillcrest Community Garden typically divides its land into about 100 plots. The garden will offer full, half and quarter plots.

Mark Staves, a volunteer with the garden, said, “some of the people who come here just don’t have an appropriate place at home (to grow). They may have a house, but they’ve got shade or not enough space, or they may not have a house. They might live in an apartment.”

He attributed the uptick in gardening demand to people wanting to safely socialize during the pandemic and for food security.

“I think there is a certain amount of interest of either food security or just being able to grow things that they can’t get anywhere else,” he said. “We do have some families here who maybe have grown up in other parts of the world, and they can’t find the produce that they’re used to, but they can grow them here.

The cost of food in the United States increased by 7.9 percent year-on-year in February of 2022, according to the website trading economics. That is the highest food inflation since July of 1981.

Staves also said due to the warmer and longer seasons that Michigan has recently experienced, some fruits like figs are now able to grow in the state.

Kent County’s MSU Extension office told News 8 they have also seen a spike in interest for canning and online gardening workshops.