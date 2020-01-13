Deliberations resume today in trial of convicted killer’s dad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deliberations will continue today as jurors decide whether a Holland man tried to help his son cover up the dismemberment of a woman in Grand Rapids.

James Chance, 77, is accused of perjury and accessory after the fact in the dismemberment of Ashley Young.

Chance’s son, Jared Chance, is serving 100 to 200 years in prison for killing Young, 31, of Oshtemo Township. Her partial remains were found Dec. 2, 2018, in the Grand Rapids house where Jared Chance was renting an apartment. Her head, hands and feet have still not been recovered. Last week, jurors saw a transcript of James Chance’s December 2018 interrogation with police in which he said his son admitted to dumping parts of her body in trash cans around metro Grand Rapids.

Over the course of the trial, prosecutors tried to prove James Chance intentionally omitted details about where the family stopped when some of Young’s body parts were in the car, hindering the investigation and recovery of remains. They said a short trip to the Grand Rapids Police Department before Young’s remains were found — when the family left because James Chance wanted his son to have an attorney present before speaking with investigators — was a ruse to buy time.

But the defense said any omissions were simply the result of a faulty memory, not deliberate lies. They said it was police who dropped the ball when the Chance family went to GRPD, not James Chance.

The jury deliberated for about four hours Friday before breaking for the weekend. They will reconvene at 8 a.m.

News 8 will have a crew at the courthouse and will bring you the verdict as soon as it comes down.