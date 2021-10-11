Delayed no more: Planet Fitness opens downtown Grand Rapids gym

An Oct. 8 photo shows the ground floor of 234 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids, which is home to a new Planet Fitness gym.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After an 18-month delay, a new Planet Fitness is now open in downtown Grand Rapids.

The gym at 234 Market Ave. SW near Bartlett Street will celebrate its grand opening on Oct. 18. Members are already breaking in the brand-new equipment filling the nearly 25,000-square-foot space.

The ground floor facility is leased and operated by Northville-based PF Michigan Group, one of the nation’s largest Planet Fitness franchisees. PF Michigan Group originally expected to open the new gym in late spring of 2020, but a company spokeswoman told News 8 the COVID-19 shutdowns that year delayed construction.

(An Oct. 8 photo shows a now hiring sign posted on the storefront for Planet Fitness, located at 234 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.)

Like many companies nationwide, the new Planet Fitness is in need of workers. As of Monday, the gym was still looking to fill four jobs, the company’s website showed.

Planet Fitness’ grand opening event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. next Monday.