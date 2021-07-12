Delayed again: Why K-ROK won’t be opening in Grand Rapids this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Grand Rapids restaurant postponed during the pandemic has hit new delays in its second attempt to open.

The owner of K-ROK said staffing and “shipping issues” have forced the Korean barbecue and karaoke restaurant to delay its grand opening, which was slated for July 15.

“We are so sorry for the delay and thank you for understanding. These days, it’s hard not to overflow with local love. We’re more thankful than ever to be in the best city around, Grand Rapids,” he posted Saturday on Facebook.

(Plastic is ripped away from the interior sign for K-ROK, located in downtown Grand Rapids.)

Owner Robert Yoon said patrons would be able to reserve karaoke rooms and tables at the restaurant through K-ROK’s website “very soon.”

K-ROK was hiring and getting ready to open in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic reached West Michigan, leading to statewide shutdowns.

Yoon had already spent years transforming the former hotel storage space into a new restaurant where visitors can grill Korean staples at their table and serenade friends inside three private karaoke rooms available for rental.

(A Feb. 27, 2020 photo shows one of the grill tables inside K-ROK Korean barbecue restaurant and karaoke bar, located in downtown Grand Rapids.)

(A Feb. 27, 2020 photo shows the custom wood bar inside K-ROK Korean Barbecue & Karaoke in downtown Grand Rapids.)

(A courtesy photo shows one of the murals of Seoul’s popular Myeongdong Market inside a private karaoke room at K-ROK in downtown Grand Rapids. Courtesy: K-ROK Grand Rapids)

(A courtesy photo shows one of the murals of Seoul’s popular Myeongdong Market inside a private karaoke room at K-ROK in downtown Grand Rapids. Courtesy: K-ROK Grand Rapids)

The site at 169 Louis Campau Promenade NW, off of Monroe Avenue, is more than double his family’s current restaurant, Emonae Korean BBQ on 28th Street in Cascade Township.

K-ROK, which is billed as the first of its kind in downtown Grand Rapids, is now hiring again. Those interested are encouraged to apply via K-ROK’s Facebook page.