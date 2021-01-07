Degage Ministries announces retirement of longtime director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The longtime director of Degage Ministries in downtown Grand Rapids is retiring.

The homeless shelter announced Thursday that Executive Director Marge Palmerlee will be retiring this month. She joined the organization 27 years ago and has been the executive director for 23 years, according to a Degage Ministries news release.

Degage Ministries noted one of Palmerlee’s greatest contribution to the Heartside community was the creation of Open Door Women’s Center.

Thelma Ensink will be taking over the position. She previously worked for Grandville Calvin Christian Schools.

More information about Degage Ministries can be found online.