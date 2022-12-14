GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As she walked from table to table at Degage ministries’ annual Christmas Store, Robin Streeter’s cart was full of toys.

Her heart filled with joy.

“I’ve been blessed to have a lot of grand babies and great grand babies. This is so wonderful because now I can buy for everybody!” said Streeter.

The feeling is contagious.

“Even though I might be sad, when I give it to them, the excitement that they have and the happiness. It just makes me feel so happy and blessed,” said Streeter.

The Grand Rapids resident was one of hundreds of people, all living in Grand Rapids’ 49503 zip code and served throughout the year by Degage Ministries, taking part in the annual store. It was hosted at LaGrave Christian Reformed Church gymnasium in the heart of the city.

If you are running around, stressed out about what presents to buy, put yourself in the shoes of someone who can’t afford to give. Local charities like Degage Ministries are stepping in to help.

For the past ten years, the community has helped stock the store.

“We had Amazon boxes from our wish list coming every day. We filled up a storage unit of items,” said Kasey Spencer, Degage’s Fund Development and Event Manager.

There were tens of thousands of dollars in items — something for everyone.

From toys to books, household and kitchen items, dozens of volunteers help gather and wrap the gifts. They are helping keep the Christmas spirit alive and well today, and 11 days from now.

“You have no idea how it feels when you wake up in the morning on Christmas Day and things ain’t right and you don’t have a gift,” said Streeter.

“(But) you know, Grandma’s always going to pop up,” she said.