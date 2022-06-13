GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Degage Ministries officially opened its new community center and dining room in downtown Grand Rapids on Monday.

The nonprofit celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new entrance, which has been moved to the corner of Sheldon Boulevard and Cherry Street to make it more pedestrian friendly.

The expansion is the first phase of a $7.5 million renovation, Degage said in a release. The new dining room will help the nonprofit serve more meals with a 50% increase in capacity.

Degage Ministries held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate its new community center and dining room in downtown Grand Rapids.

Degage Ministries held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate its new community center and dining room in downtown Grand Rapids.

Degage Ministries held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate its new community center and dining room in downtown Grand Rapids.

“This part is really about offering people great meals but also a space where neighbors that live in the community can come and gather, can play board games together, listen to a concert, just share laughs, build community and relationships,” said Thelma Ensink, the executive director for Degage Ministries. “When we build that community and relationships, that’s when we move towards having hope and achieving our goals of employment and housing.”