Chris Schurr appears in a Grand Rapids courtroom to be arraigned on a count of second-degree murder in death of Patrick Lyoya. (June 10, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The defense team for the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder for shooting Patrick Lyoya has requested to adjourn the preliminary hearing.

According to court records, a hearing has been set for Friday morning regarding a motion requested by Christopher Schurr’s defense team to adjourn the Aug. 30 preliminary hearing.

Last month, the preliminary exam was moved from July 18 to Aug. 30 after Schurr’s defense team requested an adjournment “due to a large amount of discovery” in the case. There was no objection to the request from the prosecutor’s office.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

The shooting happened April 4. Chris Schurr pulled over Lyoya, 26, because the car he was driving was carrying plates that didn’t match. Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows that Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. Chris Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder on June 10. At arraignment, his defense team argued his use of force was appropriate and said he was not guilty. He posted bond and was released from jail the same day.

The attorneys for Lyoya’s family have argued that Schurr repeatedly failed to deescalate the interaction with Lyoya. The second-degree murder charge means the prosecutor decided the shooting could not be justified by self-defense.If convicted of murder, Schurr, 31, of Grandville, faces a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He has been fired from GRPD.