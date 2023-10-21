GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A little rain did not scare more than 100 people from walking in a breast cancer walk in downtown Grand Rapids.

The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event started at 8 a.m. Saturday with the walk at 9 a.m. The plaza was full of pink as supporters, survivors and thrivers shared their stories and experiences with breast cancer with each other.

The walk was hosted by the American Cancer Society. Its fundraising goal this year was $175,000, and more than $100,000 was raised. The money went towards breast cancer research and providing information and resources to those affected by breast cancer.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 2023 (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Liz Powell was one of the organizers of the event and a survivor of breast cancer. At the event, she was up on stage getting the crowd excited and dancing. She has worked as a co-chair for this event for 10 years. She said Saturday’s event was emotional, not only as a survivor but because this was her last year in this position before moving into a different position in the organization.

“It means everything to me. As a breast cancer survivor of 10 years, I literally did my first walk, two weeks after my first treatment. And I have been coming back to this event for the last 10 years, and now I’m part of the committee and just the energy down here gives every thriver and survivor hope for the future,” Powell said.

The event ended at 10 a.m.