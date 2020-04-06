Deer herd roams through Grand Rapids street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deer replaced cars on the streets of one Grand Rapids neighborhood this past week.

Aaron Geller was driving in his neighborhood just south of downtown Wednesday when he spotted the herd moving from a lawn to the street and then through a side yard.

Geller works in photography, but this was something he’s never seen or captured on camera before.

“I was really caught off-guard. You know, the streets are empty, theres’s no one about, and suddenly there are 25 deer still trying to cross in front of me. I’m like, ‘Oh shoot, I should probably slow my car down. But it was really cool,” he told News 8 Sunday.

Geller posted the video on Facebook Thursday. Since then, the footage has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

“I was just kind of taking in the moment, but I knew I wanted to capture it. You know you see all these cool things and I knew I wanted to share it with family and friends. I didn’t expect it to kind of come to this. But I’m glad that we can kind of share something like this with people,” he said.