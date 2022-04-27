GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of Broadway’s biggest musical hits, “Dear Evan Hansen,” will soon be in Grand Rapids.

The show will be coming to Broadway Grand Rapids starting Tuesday. The musical tells the story of a high school student struggling to fit in and how he finds a place for himself after a tragic event involving one of his classmates.

Sam Primack, who plays Evan Hansen, and Stephanie La Rochelle, who plays Zoe Murphy, are glad to be back on tour in front of a live audience after taking a break because of the pandemic.

“It has been surreal, truthfully. People have been waiting to get out of their homes and experience a show like this. The response after COVID has been more than we could have imagined,” Primack said. “The messages that we have gotten after the show have really touched my heart and … I feel grateful that we’re back.”

La Rochelle said the show resonates with audiences more after many spent time alone during the pandemic.

“There’s a song in the show called, ‘You Will Be Found,’ and the key message is sort of you are not alone,” she said. “I think after spending a lot of time alone over the pandemic people are really resonating with it more than they ever have.”

People can catch the show at DeVos Performance Hall from May 3 through May 8. There will be an ASL interpreted performance on May 7 at 2 p.m. and a open caption performance and audio description performance on May 8 at 1 p.m.

The show is recommended for people ages 12 and above.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to broadwaygrandrapids.com.

For the full conversation with Sam Primack and Stephanie La Rochelle, watch the video in the player above.