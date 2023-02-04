GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan International Auto Show brings an opportunity for car, truck and SUV enthusiasts to see the future of the industry in downtown Grand Rapids.

The show not only has automakers in the house at DeVos Place, but also local dealerships to answer any questions attendees may have. Some dealerships said they see at least 10% more customer traffic during the six months following the auto show.

“It’s nice to get your brand out there and really show how it fits the segment that it’s in,” said John Sergeant of Sharpe Cars.

Jonathan Leese of Harvey Lexus agreed.

“It’s a great place for people to be able to come and see everything all in one spot. You don’t have to go to many different dealerships driving around. If you want to sit in one thing and go sit in another thing from another brand, it’s all right here. So, it’s a nice one-stop shopping experience,” said Leese.

Michael Gundry and his wife have come to the show for eight of the last 10 years. While seeing the future of the industry in front of them, debating when to replace the car and SUV in the garage depends more on the economy than the dealer’s availability.

“That’s the only key thing right now. Financing gets better, then we’ll look at one right away. If it stays the same, then we’re not in any hurry to move along,” said Gundry.

Other attendees are more eager to replace their rides, like Zach May and Madison King.

“(I’m) working to save up. Trying to get something flashy,” said King.

“Yeah, eventually. Within the next six, seven months,” added May. “I think it’s fun just to look around.”

The Brown family is also window shopping on the showroom floor with an open, yet careful approach to choosing their next vehicle. They are considering availability on the lot and the longer trips they would take to see loved ones.

“I see a lot of electric vehicles in our neighborhood, so I assume that there is enough infrastructure in place,” said Michelle Brown. “But knowing that when we go to visit family and friends that are in rural areas, we’re going to have to be really selective about where we stay at a hotel or where we stop along the way.”