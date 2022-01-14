Deal to sell The B.O.B. on hold

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A deal to sell both The B.O.B. and the adjacent 20 Monroe Live concert venue is on hold, the listing agent said on Friday.

The deals were expected to close in mid-January, but agent Ray Kisor, of Pure Real Estate Brokerage LLC, said that won’t happen.

“We’re on hold,” he told News 8. “The deal is pending. We’re moving forward.”

“COVID is a funny sticky wicket,” he said without elaborating.

He had said there were two separate buyers, but he wouldn’t identify them or their plans for the buildings.

The Gilmore Collection put up both buildings for sale in November 2020, listing The B.O.B. for $15.5 million and 20 Monroe Live for $16.5 million.

The B.O.B. opened in 1997 in a more-than-century old, four-story building at 20 Monroe Ave. NW that had been vacant for decades. It was home to three restaurants, a brewery, a nightclub and a comedy club.

20 Monroe Live, now GLC Live at 20 Monroe, is a concert venue that was built in 2017 and can seat up to 2,600 patrons.

All businesses within the B.O.B. — B.O.B.’s Brewery, Judson’s Steakhouse, Gilly’s Smokehouse, H.O.M.E., Bobarino’s Pizzeria, Dr. Grins Comedy Club and Eve Nightclub — have already closed.