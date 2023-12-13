GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man convicted in a deadly post-fireworks shooting near downtown Grand Rapids that stemmed from a “gang beef” is heading to prison for life.

“Apparently this all had to do with a gang beef, I’ll call it, because I can’t think of a better word right now,” Kent County Circuit Court Judge Christina Elmore told convicted killer Raymond Barrios.

The shooting near Fish Ladder Park left 20-year-old Saul Espinoza dead and and a passenger in his car wounded.

“They were stuck in traffic. … You and other colleagues walked up to his car and just basically shot him,’’ the judge said.

Barrios, 33, was convicted by a Kent County jury on nearly a dozen charges, including murder, for the July 6, 2019 shooting.

Elmore sentenced Barrios to mandatory life in prison for first-degree murder and lesser terms on the other offenses, including assault with intent to murder and gang membership felonies.

Barrios did not address the court during sentencing Wednesday morning. His attorney said an appeal is planned.

Barrios’ trial got underway Oct. 2. Jurors returned guilty verdicts Oct. 10 after deliberating for about 30 minutes.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 6th Street NW and Front Avenue, across the river from Sixth Street Park. It took place shortly after the city’s annual fireworks display wrapped up.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Espinoza was already dead when officers arrived on the scene and found his body in a car that had crashed into another vehicle. An 18-year-old woman was also injured.

Court documents show Espinoza was a member of the Mexican Mob. Police believed four members of the rival Latin Kings gang surrounded his car and fired two dozen shots into it, according to the documents.

Barrios fled to Guatemala following the shooting, court records say. Online records show he was booked into the Kent County jail in December 2022.