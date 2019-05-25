Wyoming woman killed in crash on US-131 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police at the scene of a fatal crash in the southbound lanes of US-131 south of Hall Street in Grand Rapids on May 25, 2019. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman from Wyoming was killed in a crash on US-131 early Saturday morning, which resulted in the closure of the highway's southbound lanes for more than four hours.

The 30-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was driving in the right lane of southbound US-131 south of Hall Street during in heavy rain around 3:30 a.m., according to Grand Rapids police.

The woman lost control of her vehicle, which entered the adjacent southbound lanes, police said. Her vehicle was then struck by two other vehicles.

The woman died at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles, who are cooperating with police, weren't hurt.

Southbound US-131 reopened shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information should contact GRPD's traffic unit at:

Sgt. Rob Veenstra: 616.456.3771 or rveenstr@grcity.us

Officer Andy Bingel: 616.456.3414 or acbingel@grcity.us

Officer Justin Ewald: 616.456.4282 or jewald@grcity.us

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.