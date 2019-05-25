Grand Rapids

Wyoming woman killed in crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman from Wyoming was killed in a crash on US-131 early Saturday morning, which resulted in the closure of the highway's southbound lanes for more than four hours.

The 30-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was driving in the right lane of southbound US-131 south of Hall Street during in heavy rain around 3:30 a.m., according to Grand Rapids police.

The woman lost control of her vehicle, which entered the adjacent southbound lanes, police said. Her vehicle was then struck by two other vehicles.

The woman died at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles, who are cooperating with police, weren't hurt.

Southbound US-131 reopened shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information should contact GRPD's traffic unit at:

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

