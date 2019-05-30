Deadline nears for Start Garden 100 applications

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The deadline for pitches to Start Garden's "100" program, which will distribute $300,000 among 100 start-ups, is the end of Friday.

Pitches from anyone, anywhere can be submitted in 100-second videos to 100.startgarden.com.

Start Garden, a West Michigan-based organization that backs new business ideas, will choose 100 of the applicants to get $1,000. The 100 finalists will be announced June 19.

They will be invited to a public demo day Aug. 27, where they'll compete to be among 10 start-ups given $20,000.

Last year, there were more than 600 applicants to the "100" program.