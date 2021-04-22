Deadline extended to apply for GR youth summer jobs program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has pushed the deadline to apply to its summer youth employment program to Friday, April 30.

Grand Rapids is hoping to help 650 residents between the ages of 15 to 24 find jobs this summer through their Grow1000 program, it said in a Thursday release.

For six weeks, participants will work at local businesses and organizations for 20 hours a week. It will go from June 14 to July 23, with training beginning May 18.

Participants must be eligible to work in the U.S. Those 17 and under will earn $10 an hour, and those 18 to 24 will earn $13 an hour.

The original deadline to apply has passed, but youth interested in the program can now apply through April 30.

More information and an application link can be found at grandrapidsmi.gov.