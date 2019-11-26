DEA: Meth is back and worse than ever

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Drug Enforcement Administration says it’s tracking a resurgence of crystal meth in West Michigan, and the new version of the drug is stronger than ever.

The DEA says meth quietly started coming back a few years ago. This new meth is 95% pure or higher, a big increase from purity around 25% years ago.

“No one is better at marketing or distribution than some of these drug trafficking organizations,” DEA Assistant Special Agent Steve Verdow told News 8.

During a ride-along Tuesday, Verdow pointed out areas where meth is making it to the streets, but he says the resurgence is starting in Mexico.

“The producers of the meth, which are mainly coming from the southwest border, from the Mexican criminal organizations down there, they have found that they can produce meth very cheaply,” Verdow said.

Verdow added that the crackdown on meth-making ingredients like those found in cold medicine hurt the local production of meth. Now it’s coming to West Michigan through the mail.

“FedEx, UPS, U.S. Postal Service,” he listed, “whereas before maybe they would put 10 kilos in a car and try to bring it up here. They may send 2 kilos in a package.”

This month alone, there were two big meth bust in West Michigan that yielded close to 50 pounds of meth. It tested 96% to 99% pure. One of the operations was based in Grand Rapids and the other in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo sting shut down a 24-member drug trafficking operation.

Some dealers offer free samples to get customers hooked.

“There are definitely a lot of customers that may be transferring over from the heroin or the fentanyl because there is so much publicity about the dangers, the overdoses,” he said.

The DEA says the new meth can cause overdoses, too.

“We don’t want people to think it’s a safer alternative,” Verdow said. “It’s anything but that.”

The DEA says there have been cases where fentanyl was found in the meth. So far, that has not been found in West Michigan.

