DDA stalls decision on tax breaks for firm tied to housing lawsuit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A developer’s bid for tax breaks on an $11 million affordable housing project in Grand Rapids is on hold.

In a motion led by Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, the Downtown Development Authority voted Wednesday to table its decision on Brookstone Capital’s payment in lieu of taxes request for 78 S. Division Ave. so it could address communication concerns and questions about a fair housing lawsuit against a developer the company owns.

“I do think it’s important for us to have some additional information before moving forward with this request,” Bliss told the DDA, saying she would like to consult with the city attorney.

DDA member Jim Talen told the board that Brookstone was “very communicative” during its early projects, but over the years it’s been “really difficult” for him to get information from the firm, particularly about its apartment complex at 20 Fulton St. East, which is at the heart of a tenant lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed last year by Legal Aid of Western Michigan accuses Live Downtown of denying residency to disabled and African American low-income citizens.

The $37 million housing development connected to Brookstone Capital received $3 million in tax credits to provide affordable housing.

“(I’m) wishing that an organization that receives significant public dollars for what I recognize to be a public and community benefit have open channels for communication,” Talen said.

Talen said he tried to reach out to Brookstone Capital several years ago about an issue but found it difficult to connect with the company and never got a response back from developer Karl Chew.

At Wednesday’s virtual meeting, Chew told Talen creating avenues for communication isn’t a problem.

“I’ve been very open in communication obviously with the city and if there was a missed meeting or communication in the past, I apologize for that at that time,” Chew said, adding that he would be happy to set a time to talk.

“The organization that’s receiving this public support should be accessible to the public. Not just to me, but to the public in general,” Talen responded.

Chew told Talen the Fulton Street development is “performing well” and constantly monitored by the city, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and investors. He said he could not comment on the pending litigation.

An undated courtesy photo included in the Grand Rapids Historic Preservation Commission’s agenda packet shows the historic building at 76 S. Division Ave., which a developer wants to expand into an apartment complex.

Chew said Brookstone Capital has been communicating closely with the Grand Rapids Historic Preservation Commission for this project. Brookstone Capital wants to transform the parking lot at 78 S. Division Ave. into a six-story building that will house 36 units of affordable housing.

Rates for each unit would be affordable for workers who make at or below 60% of the area median income. In Grand Rapids, the area median income is $80,000 for a family of four.

Chew said this is Brookstone Capital’s ninth project within the Heartside community since 2005.

“What we have done as an organization has really helped transform the Heartside, taken a number of historic buildings that were boarded up as well as vacant lots unused and turned them into housing. And this project is no different,” he said.

(A courtesy rendering shows the proposed six-story addition at 78 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood.)

The DDA plans to revisit the request during its next meeting on Jan. 13. If approved, the developer’s bid would go to the city commission for a vote on Jan. 26, giving Brookstone Capital less than a week to submit a state application for a low-income housing tax credit.