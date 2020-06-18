DDA paves way for more flashing beacons at GR crosswalks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers in downtown Grand Rapids may soon encounter more flashing lights at pedestrian crosswalks.

The Downtown Development Authority last week approved up to $19,800 for design work to add Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons at the following crosswalks:

Monroe Avenue NW and Campau Promenade near Rosa Parks Circle

South Division Avenue and McConnell Street SW

Lafayette Avenue mid-block at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

The city is already home to a couple of the flashing light systems, including one in front of Mary Free Bed at Wealthy Street and Cass Avenue SE. Pedestrians push a button to activate the beacon, which alerts drivers to stop.

The DDA must approve additional funding to purchase and install the beacons in the 2021 fiscal budget. If all goes well, the crosswalk signals will be up and running by July 2021.