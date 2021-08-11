DDA OKs grant for Dégagé Ministries’ revamp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nearly $7.4 million facelift to a homeless shelter in the Heartside neighborhood is getting more support from the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority.

On Wednesday, DDA board members unanimously approved giving Dégagé Ministries a reimbursement grant of up to $45,500 for the project. That’s in addition to $50,000 in support the DDA provided in 2017, when the project was narrower in scope and expected to cost $3.5 million.

(Images provided by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. show the proposed signs for Dégagé Ministries’ fascade on Division Avenue pictured left, and Cherry Street SE, pictured right.)

Dégagé Ministries’ expanded plan includes transforming its current dining area at the corner of Division Avenue and Cherry Street SE into a retail space for Pauls’ Mom’s Cookies, complete with a new public restroom. It also includes nearly doubling the sleeping capacity for the women’s overnight shelter and upgrading from sleeping mats to bunk beds.

(A site map shows the proposed expansion and upgrades to Dégagé Ministries.)

Improvements include more accessibility for people with disabilities, new signs, moving the main entrance of Dégagé Ministries to the corner of Sheldon Avenue and Cherry Street and adding an outdoor green space near the new entrance.

The entire project is expected to be complete by March 31, 2022.