Day before grand opening, thieves target Autowest of GR; $300K in losses

Autowest of GR on 28th Street east of Madison Ave. SE after a break-in. Seventeen vehicles were stolen. (Aug. 7, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a major theft at an auto dealership set to hold its grand opening this weekend in Grand Rapids.

It happened overnight at the new Autowest of Grand Rapids, located at 487 28th St. SE, just east of Madison Ave. SE.

A group of thieves are believed to have thrown two rocks through the window of the owner’s office, stealing all 60 vehicle keys, owner Don Miller told News 8. Thieves were able to get away with 17 vehicles, with a total estimated loss at $300,000.

“I feel violated,” said Miller, who added it took him three months to get the inventory for his lot.

Autowest of Grand Rapids was supposed to hold its grand opening on Saturday. No security cameras were in place at the time of the break-in due to a change in the security system’s WiFi.

