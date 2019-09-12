Day 3 of murder, dismemberment trial turns to DNA

WARNING: Due to the disturbing nature of the case, the livestream embedded in this article may contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives will dive into more detail Thursday about how they traced the whereabouts of Ashley Young and the man now on trial for allegedly killing her and dismembering her body.

Jurors are also expected to hear more about how investigators determined Young’s remains were inside Jared Chance’s apartment building on Franklin Street SE.

>>App users: Watch the livestream here. (Warning: Graphic content; discretion advised)

During the second day of testimony Wednesday, prosecutors questioned Jared Chance’s brother about the days leading up to his brother’s Dec. 2 arrest. Konrad Chance testified that on Dec. 1, his family helped his brother load some things into the family’s vehicle, including a cardboard box. Konrad Chance said they later returned the box back to his brother’s apartment, leaving it in the landing area of the stairs leading to his apartment.

A crime scene technician testified to finding a box on the stairs that contained body parts on Dec. 2. Tests showed the remains belonged to Young.

Photos of the box’s contents were passed around to grim-faced jurors. They also saw photos of the reciprocating saw found in Chance’s parents’ Holland home that authorities say had Young’s blood and tissue on it.

Prosecutor also worked to establish the hours leading up to the disappearance of Young. Jurors heard from workers at Mulligan’s Pub where Young and Jared Chance drank tequila late into the night of Nov. 28 into the next morning. Bartender Emily Pottgetter said she remembered Young being there with a red-headed male as they went back and forth between the bar and the nearby hookah lounge.

Two crime scene technicians also testified about collecting a utility knife found in the toilet, as well as latex gloves and plastic wrap.

Video also showed Chance placing items in a dumpster near his home where Young’s bloodstained hoodie was later found, and in a trash canister outside a nearby party store where a bag containing Young’s belongings were later recovered.

The 14-person jury, including two alternates, was seated Monday. On Tuesday, they heard from Young’s mother who described her frantic search for her daughter and how Chance told her a bogus story about Young going to Kalamazoo, giving her useless numbers to call.

On Wednesday, Chance’s friend Demetreis Taylor took the stand to testify that Chance asked him to tell Young’s mother that he had just been with Young. Taylor had never met Young and he refused to lie to her mother.

After rejecting a plea deal earlier this week, Chance faces charges of second-degree murder, mutilation of a dead body, concealing a death and three counts of tampering with evidence. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The trial is expected to last the entire week and could extend into next week.

