Murder suspect’s brother expected to testify today

Jared Chance stands with his attorneys during a plea hearing on the morning of Sept. 9, 2019. Chance rejected a deal offered to him by prosecutors in the death of Ashley Young in late 2018.

WARNING: Due to the disturbing nature of the case, the livestream embedded in this article may contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The prosecution will continue calling witnesses today as Jared Chance stands trial for allegedly murdering and dismembering Ashley Young in his Grand Rapids apartment late last year.

When testimony gets underway around 8:30 a.m., the focus is expected to be on how prosecutors say Chance covered up Young’s death with the help of his family. His brother Konrad Chance is slated to testify.

The 14-person jury, including two alternates, was seated Monday. On Tuesday, they heard from Young’s mother, who described how she looked for her daughter after not hearing from her for a few days in late November. She said Chance told her a made-up story about Young going to Kalamazoo, said he was still communicating with Young and gave the mother useless numbers to call.

Jurors also heard from a man who rented an apartment in the same Franklin Street SE house as Chance and found Young’s torso Dec. 2, 2018, when he went to check out a strange smell in the basement.

“There’s a tarp laying there and just a stream of blood out of it,” Mario Nelson said, describing what he found when he went downstairs.

The day finished with testimony from a crime scene technician and detectives about photographing the scene and testing evidence for blood, and about the chain of custody for that evidence.

Chance, 30, faces charges of second-degree murder, mutilation of a dead body, concealing a death and three counts of tampering with evidence. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Earlier this week, he rejected a plea deal that would have required him to plead guilty to the charges against him and provide a full confession about what happened to Young, including to her head, hands and feet, which haven’t been recovered.

In exchange, prosecutors would have recommended a minimum sentence of 31 years. Without the deal, the minimum could be has high as 87 years.

The prosecution has a slew of witnesses and a stack of evidence that it hopes will convince a jury Chance is responsible for Young’s death, though it can’t tell jurors for certain how she died because her head is still missing. The defense says that prosecutors don’t have any evidence actually proving Chance killed her.

The trial is expected to last the entire week and could extend into next week.

