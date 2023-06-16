GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — LOVE, the iconic Robert Indiana-designed sculpture that sits on the Campau Promenade, says as much about what David Frey felt for Grand Rapids as any building or monument that he had a hand in building.

“If we could peel apart David Frey’s DNA strand, I actually think we could see Grand Rapids in that,” Frey Foundation President Holly Johnson said.

Frey died Wednesday at the age of 81.

The LOVE statue was among the many gifts the Frey Foundation, which David Frey helped run and which was founded by his parents, has provided to Grand Rapids over the decades.

“I can look left, right, front and back, and see evidence of David’s leadership, his vision, his brilliance,” Johnson said.

The sharing of that brilliance wasn’t limited to Frey Foundation projects.

“Of course, it was David, Dick DeVos and John Canepa to really turns this city into what it is today,” Frey’s longtime friend Birgit Klohs said.

The three helped wake up what was once a sleepy Midwest town after they founded Grand Action in 1993. They were a collection of movers and shakers in Grand Rapids who combined their vision and expertise in getting things done into projects like Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place.

Klohs, the now-retired president and CEO of The Right Place, Inc. economic development group, had a front row seat to it all. For over 30 years, she watched Frey take part in making things happened.

“His passion for his hometown shown through everything. He wanted this to be the best city in the Midwest. And that’s what he spent his life’s work doing,” Klohs said. “(His death is) a deep loss for all of us. Because his guidance and his thoughtfulness is something that we’re all going to miss.”

But that guidance continues. Klohs has taken over for Frey as chair of Grand Action’s next project, a planned 12,000-seat amphitheater along the riverfront.

David Frey’s legacy continues.

“To honor that legacy, lets continue to do what he was passionate about: to continue to revitalize this community,” Kloh said. “And that’s really how I think we need to honor him.”