GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aiming to help train more teachers, Davenport University and Grand Rapids Public Schools are partnering to create 75 new annual scholarships.

The goal is to create a pipeline of science, technology, engineering and math teachers to GRPS, which like other districts around the state and country has had a tough time finding enough teachers.

Recipients of the STEM Educator Scholarship will get up to $12,000 per year to put toward a bachelor’s degree from the Davenport College of Urban Education. The scholarship is renewable each year for four years and can be used to pay for tuition, books, housing and more.

The 75 scholarships are meant to be split evenly between current students, staff and parents within GRPS. Recipients may not have attended Davenport within the last year.

Davenport says it’s offering a similar program to 10 districts across the state but GRPS is the first to get on board.