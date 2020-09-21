Data breach included Mercy Health donor, patient info

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The company that owns Mercy Health says some of its patients’ and donors’ information was among the data compromised in a security breach at a third-party company earlier this year.

Trinity Health, which owns Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids and Mercy Health facilities in Muskegon, said it’s working to reach everyone who may have been affected. It said everyone should keep an eye on their personal information and take action if unusual happens.

South Carolina-based cloud software provider Blackbaud says the breach is the result of a ransomware attack that it shut down in May. It told its clients about the problem in July. It looks like hackers were able to get their hands on database backup files.

Blackbaud doesn’t think the crooks got to financial information like credit card numbers or bank account numbers, but Trinity says they may have gotten to things like names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, patient status and service dates and other information.

Trinity isn’t the only West Michigan institution affected by the breach at Blackbaud: the Spectrum Health Foundation and John Ball Zoo said they were, too.