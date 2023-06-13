GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dashboard camera shows a Michigan State Police struck by two other cars when he turned around to go after a wrong-way driver on US-131.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. May 20 in the northbound lanes of the highway near Hall Street in Grand Rapids.

Dashcam and in-car video obtained from MSP through the Freedom of Information Act shows the cruiser headed north on the highway with his lights and siren on. He approached the wrong-way car, which was going slowly along the center barrier.

“He’s in the right lane going southbound,” the trooper can be heard reporting over his radio.

The trooper slowed and was in the process of making a U-turn when the cruiser was hit in the rear driver’s side by a northbound SUV and pickup truck.

“I’m in a crash. I’m OK,” he reported on the radio.

A Grand Rapids police officer arrived within moments and checked on the drivers.

“You good?” the Grand Rapids officer asked.

“I’m just fine,” the trooper responded as he crawled out of the passenger’s side of his cruiser.

The trooper was not hurt. Other drivers sustained minor injuries. The video shows the driver of the pickup truck checking his arm and wrist for injuries.

The video does not show what happened to the wrong-way driver.