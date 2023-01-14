GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A black-owned business and barbeque favorite on Grand Rapids’ southeast side is shutting its doors after six years.

Daddy Pete’s BBQ, located on Eastern Avenue just south of 28th Street, announced in a Thursday Facebook post that its take-out location would be closing immediately. The restaurant cited operation costs and labor shortages.

“While we are appreciative to have made it through COVID, we did not make it through unscathed. Over time, the costs to operate, the labor shortages, and the overall toll on our personal health & well-being became more weight than we were able to bear,” the post read.

The restaurant thanked its team and guests for the time it spent as a brick and mortar.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we make transitions to our ‘next’ during this difficult time,” the post continued. “This doesn’t mean we’re gone forever… but it does mean we’re taking time to debrief, re-assess, and think through more sustainable models of operating.”

Daddy Pete’s BBQ did not say exactly how the restaurant would be transitioning.