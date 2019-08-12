Family to woman’s killer: ‘Prison is too good for you’

The father of Tia Mae Randall addresses her killer in court before his sentencing. (Aug. 12, 2019)

***CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Tia Mae Randall’s father spoke in court, not her brother. We regret this error, which has since been corrected.***

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who shot and killed a mother of two before leading police on a chase that ended in downtown Grand Rapids will spend the rest of his life in prison.

An undated courtesy photo shows Tia Mae Randall.

A Kent County judge sentenced Adam Nolin Monday for the murder of 27-year-old Tia Mae Randall.

Before learning his fate, Nolin heard from Randall’s family.

“Prison is too good for you,” Randall’s brother read from a statement.

Loved ones of Tia Mae Randall in court for Adam Nolin’s sentencing on Aug. 12, 2019.

Relatives also showed their support for Randall wearing “Justice 4 TIA” shirts as they sat in the courtroom.

In June, a jury found Nolin guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, third-degree fleeing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and two other felony weapons charges in connection to the September crimes.

Neighbors at Creekside Estates Mobile Home Park in Wyoming said Randall was shot in the head while her two children, both under the age of 7, were at school.

Adam Nolin listens in court during his Aug. 12, 2019, sentencing hearing.

Officers surrounded the home and called for Nolin to come out, but later discovered he wasn’t there. Police eventually caught up with Nolin on US-131. Video showed Nolin crash on the S-curve then take off running, exchanging gunfire with officers before he was hit by a cruiser.