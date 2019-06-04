Grand Rapids

Dad charged with murder in crash that killed 2 GR kids

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:04 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 04:08 PM EDT

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man has been charged with second-degree murder following a March crash along Interstate 96 in mid-Michigan that left his two children dead.

The Ingham County sheriff's office says witnesses saw 29-year-old Damerious Church of Romulus driving aggressively March 8 in Wheatfield Township. They say he was trying to pass other vehicles on the shoulder, when his vehicle left the freeway and hit a tree.

Officials have said his 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, who were from Grand Rapids, died at the scene.

The Lansing State Journal reports Church was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, causing death. Court records Tuesday didn't list a lawyer for him.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries