Dad charged with murder in crash that killed 2 GR kids

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This undated photo provided by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office shows Damerious Church. (Ingham County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man has been charged with second-degree murder following a March crash along Interstate 96 in mid-Michigan that left his two children dead.

The Ingham County sheriff's office says witnesses saw 29-year-old Damerious Church of Romulus driving aggressively March 8 in Wheatfield Township. They say he was trying to pass other vehicles on the shoulder, when his vehicle left the freeway and hit a tree.

Officials have said his 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, who were from Grand Rapids, died at the scene.

The Lansing State Journal reports Church was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, causing death. Court records Tuesday didn't list a lawyer for him.