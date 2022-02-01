D.A. Blodgett shows support of LGBT families after adoption ruling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services settled a lawsuit last week with a private child welfare agency that challenged its non-discrimination policies.

The agency filed a lawsuit in 2019 when the state announced it would no longer work with agencies that refused to work with same-sex couples. The decision means faith-based adoption agencies in Michigan are now allowed to refuse to place children in LGBTQ homes.

Mary Muliett, the president and CEO of D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s, spoke out about the decision, saying their organization values the support of all families in Michigan, especially at a time when the need for foster care and adoption is greater than ever.

Muliett says there are more than 10,000 children in the foster care system in Michigan, and more than 2,000 of them have the goal of adoption. She says they need loving homes and D.A. Blodget – St. John’s believes that love makes a family.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent or adoptive parent, email fosterparentinfo@dabsj.org.

For the full conversation with Mary Muliett, watch the video in the player above.