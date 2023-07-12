GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gardens with native plants are starting to replace grass at the curbside in southeast Grand Rapids neighborhoods, and it’s more than just about curb appeal.

The Plaster Creek Stewards are working with Calvin University students, using grant money to plant curb-cut rain gardens for free in the Plaster Creek Watershed.

“Each garden captures at least 250 cubic feet of stormwater for every big rainstorm that we get in the summer. So, that’s a lot of volume of water that we’re capturing,” explained Haley Weesies, the program coordinator for Plaster Creek Stewards.

Capturing that water is important because otherwise, it ends up in the creek. It doesn’t go through a treatment plant, meaning the oil, pet waste, fertilizer and other chemicals from lawns in the area also end up in the creek.

The stewards start their gardens by digging a little basin along the curb, filling it with rich soil and topping it with mulch.

“This offers the water a different place to soak into the ground, and then we plant it full of plants that will soak it all up,” said Weesies.

The name curb cut is a literal description as road crews will return to the garden once the plants are established and cut out a 3-foot section of the curb. This allows the water to flow from the street into the garden. The soil acts as a natural filter for all the contaminants, whereas concrete does not.

These gardens are also relatively low maintenance, according to Weesies.

“One of the things that surprises some people about these gardens is that they’re all full of Michigan native plants. So that means that every plant here belongs in Michigan. It’s at home in Michigan. It grows wild in Michigan, which means they’re really good at surviving the harsh weather that we get, like this drought,” said Weesies.

She pointed out the yellowing, brown grass next to the native plants, which were still thriving despite the lack of water early in the summer.

The Plaster Creek Stewards have installed more than 130 curb-cut gardens so far and have grant money to cover another dozen this year.

Head to https://calvin.edu/plaster-creek-stewards/ to apply for a garden.