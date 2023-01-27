GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event this weekend in Grand Rapids is all about celebrating culture and history through storytelling.

This Sunday is the second installment in the cultural story time series. It’s happening at Studio Park, as part of downtown Grand Rapids Inc.’s World of Winter programming.

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation is co-hosting this week’s family-friendly event, which will begin with a cultural lion dance performance, followed by a storytelling session.

The event aims to celebrate diverse voices while honoring the history of West Michigan.

“We are especially pleased to be connecting with this aspect of World of Winter because we believe in the value of storytelling and some of the rich histories and the wisdom that comes from different people, groups, stories that they have shared over generations,” said said Emily Loeks, director of public relations & community affairs for Celebration Cinema. “Is really fun to have expressed and celebrated right in the heart of our city.”

The cultural story series is happening from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday in front of Studio Park.

There will be photo booths available as well as free hot tea and lentil soup. The next cultural story time series is happening next month.