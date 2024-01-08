GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A partnership between Kendall College of Art and Design and the Grand Rapids art space Cultivate is providing dozens of classes this year to students at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

“Cultivate at KCAD” will offer classes that range from introductory painting to making sculptures. They will be held at the college with instructions coming from the members of Cultivate.

“This is an incredible opportunity to serve and support community of all different ages and levels of art making,” Cultivate director Mallory Shotwell said. “So, within this, we’re happy to offer after-school, weekend and summer classes to share in this continuing education and sharing specifically for elementary, teen and adult.”

The classes have already proven to be popular amongst the community. Shotwell said that MillerKnoll decided to step in and provide $4,210 in tuition assistance that was claimed by families within 24 hours.

“We were all quite amazed and just so proud of our community that it was absorbed and utilized so, so quickly. I think it really shows the community need and the love quite frankly,” she said.

There are still classes open throughout the end of May. You can sign up for them by clicking here.