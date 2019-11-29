Crowds line up for deals before Black Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Before Black Friday officially begins, crowds were lining up Thursday outside the Best Buy on E. Beltline Avenue in search of the best deals.

Violet Sidlauskas waited in line to get a laptop computer. She says she does not mind navigating the crowds.

“Family tradition at this point, honestly, it’s just a big thing, all the cousins come out, and we’re all like split up to the stores,” Sidlauskas said. “Even if you don’t really buy a lot of stuff, it’s fun.”

Crowds of people rushed in the door when the store opened just before 5 p.m., but it was still relatively calm.

Many people were waiting in line for hours to get deals on TVs, computers and appliances.

A 58-inch TV for $199 appeared to be the most popular bargain.

Most of the @BestBuy crowd here was interested in this 58 inch 4K TV for $199. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/oQTGrxmKnl — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) November 28, 2019

Shopper Jackie Cash says she enjoys the Black Friday experience after having a Thanksgiving meal.

“I did it last year and this year and I think it’s going to be a tradition because I enjoy spending time with my granddaughter and her husband. It’s great,” Cash said.

It was a similar story a short drive away at Tanger Outlets just south of Grand Rapids.

A current look at the @TangerOutlets Grand Rapids parking lot. It opened at 6 but plenty of people are still coming in. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/09CSEqNo93 — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) November 29, 2019

The stores started opening at 6 p.m., and the parking lot quickly filled up as cars circled to look for spots.

Jazmyn Minter drove up from Battle Creek with her family and says they could not pass up this year’s discounts.

“For the sales, this is my first time out in two years. I usually just do it online,” Minter said.

Tanger Outlets will remain open non-stop until 10 p.m. Black Friday. However, not all stores are participating in those extended hours.

Best Buy stores across the country will close at 1 a.m. on Black Friday and reopen at 8 a.m.