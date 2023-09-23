GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you or your kids love LEGOs, then you might want to check out a new expo in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

This is the first time the Brickworld LEGO exposition is here in Grand Rapids. The event shows off 50,000 square feet of displays that are all made out of LEGO bricks. The displays include giant spaceships, castles and you can build your own creations as well.

Dustin Fitzgerald, the community manager for Brickworld, said he is excited for the exposition to be in Grand Rapids for the first time and that the event has something for everyone,

“We all absolutely grew up with LEGO and with a lot of us, sometimes we become adults and we do our adult thing, and then we kind of come back to LEGO and kind of get back to our childhood, and then we get to share that with our children as well too. So it’s a blast,” Fitzgerald said.

The event ends Saturday at 6 p.m. and the last day is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $18 online and $20 at the door.