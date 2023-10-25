GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new crowdfunding campaign has been launched to finish a project at Highland Park on the northeast side of Grand Rapids.

The campaign was launched Tuesday through a partnership with the Grand Rapids Bike Polo Club, the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, the Highland Park Neighborhood Association and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The campaign is working to raise $41,500 by Christmas. If they reach their goal, they will win a matching grant from the MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

An artist’s rendering of the renovations planned for Grand Rapids’ Highland Park. (Courtesy: Grand Rapids Parks & Recreation Department)

In a news release, the group called Highland Park an “underused” space. The plan is to add two “multi-sport courts” that could be used for sports ranging from bike polo and hockey to futsal and shuffleboard.

The pavement has already been poured, but more funding is needed to add the dasher boards to enclose each court.

“The PSCP matching grant is critical in our effort to finish the new multi-sport courts at Highland Park,” Morgan Tinney, president of the Grand Rapids Bike Polo Club, said in a statement. “The grant helps our generous donors double their contributions to push us over the finish line.”

If they can successfully reach their goal, the group expects the boards to be installed next spring.

The MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program launched in 2014 and, as of this month, has provided more than $12 million in matching grants.

Donations are being collected on the platform Patroncity. It includes different tiers for donations starting at $10. Donors that give at least $600 can have their logo or design included on the dasher board. A $3,000 donation will get your logo painted on the end of the courts. You can earn naming rights to one of the two courts with a $10,000 donation.

Highland Park is nestled between College Avenue and Grand Avenue on the city’s northeast side. The northern boundary is set by Bissell Street, and the southern boundary is set by Lloyd Peterson Road and a set of railroad tracks. The new rinks are set on the southern border of the park.