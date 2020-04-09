Closings & Delays
Crews work to recover body from Grand River

Grand Rapids

Emergency responders search the Grand River in Grand Rapids after a report of a man in the water. (April 9, 2020 – Jeremy Barnby/ReportIt)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Fire Department was called out Thursday afternoon to search the Grand River after a report of a man in the water.

The report came in around 4:20 p.m., authorities say. The search started near Fish Ladder Park and extended downstream to near DeVos Place.

GRFD Lt. Bill Smith confirmed to News 8 that the effort is being treated as a recovery operation, not a rescue.

Smith said the Kent County dive team was called to the scene, but the water was too rough for them to go in.

