Crews to close Leonard Street to fix gas leak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Westbound Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids is expected to be closed through at least 5 a.m. Wednesday due to a gas leak.

City officials say the leak is in the north side of the Scribner Avenue and Leonard Street NW intersection. To address the issue, crews will close westbound Leonard Street from Scribner Avenue to Front Avenue. Crews will also limit traffic at the Scribner Avenue to one lane north of the intersection starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to take the following detour for those traveling west: Front Avenue to Crosby Street to Richmond Street to Turner Avenue.