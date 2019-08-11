Crews save 4 pets in Grand Rapids house fire

A photo of a fire on Wealthy Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 10, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four pets were saved after a fire broke out in Grand Rapids.

The fire was started late Saturday evening in a home near Wealthy Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

Authorities say the fire started on the porch and worked its way into the walls.

About 25 Grand Rapids firefighters were on scene and it took about a half-hour to put out the blaze.

A photo of a fire on Wealthy Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 10, 2019)

Authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire, but fire crews saved three dogs and one cat.

Crews say the home is salvageable.

Fire investigators will be out on Monday to determine the cause of the fire.