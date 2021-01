Fire crews on the scene of a fire in Grand Rapids on Jan. 18, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in Grand Rapids Monday night.

Authorities received a call around 9:35 p.m. about the fire on Eastern Avenue near 28th Street in the garage of a landscaping a snow removal business.

When fire crews arrived, they said there was heavy smoke, which got into a beauty supply store that’s located near the garage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported, authorities say.