GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids Fire Department worked to put out a fire at a home on Lake Drive Sunday morning.

A News 8 crew reported seeing a car crashed near the home around 3 a.m on the corner of Lake Drive SE and Fuller Avenue SE.

It’s not yet clear if anyone was injured in the crash or in the house fire.

Stay connected with News 8 as the investigation unfolds.