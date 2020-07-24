No injuries in fire at Grand Rapids business

A fire at Hansen/Balk Steel Treating Co. in Grand Rapids. (July 24, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say no one was injured in a fire at Hansen/Balk Steel Treating Co. in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department was called just after 3 p.m. Friday to the business on Monroe Avenue NW near Frank Street NW.

Authorities say workers were inside at the time of the incident. They were working on something that caused the fire on the roof, according to crews on scene.

Northbound Monroe Avenue is closed at Leonard Street NE. Southbound Monroe Avenue is closed at Caledonia Street NW.

Around 3:45 p.m., crews said most of the fire has been extinguished.