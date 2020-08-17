Crews replacing lighting on Grand Rapids’ Blue Bridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be closures on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids this week and next as crews upgrade the light fixtures.

The city says the bridge’s fixtures are simply at the end of their life, so the city Energy, Lighting, and Communication Department and the Downtown Development Authority put up $80,000 to get new ones. Fifty-three decorative fixtures are going in, as are 11 new lights that will light the walkway more clearly.

Starting Monday and lasting through the end of the week, there will be limited pedestrian access on the bridge. Next week, Aug. 24 through Aug. 28, it will be closed entirely from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. If weather delays the work, it may stretch into a third week.

People can request special lighting displays on the bridge. The online application for that opens Sept. 7.

According to the Grand Rapids Historical Commission, the bridge was built in 1892 and stopping serving trains in the 1980s. It is now solely a pedestrian bridge. It stretches 575 feet, making it one of the longest truss bridges in Michigan.