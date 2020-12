Crews on the scene of a house fire on Grand Rapids’ southeast side on Dec. 23, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A house on Grand Rapids’ southeast side caught fire Wednesday night.

Authorities say it happened around 10:10 p.m. on Highland Street SE near Union Avenue SE.

Grand Rapids police tell News 8 one person was killed in the fire. Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, one of whom is in the hospital.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started, but authorities said it started in the back of the home.

News 8 is working to learn more on the situation. .